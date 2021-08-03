Cabarrus County holds National Night Out in drive-thru style

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It’s a different twist on a National Night Out event. A drive-thru event that started in Cabarrus County last year, and the innovative idea continue in 2021. Plenty of cars wait in line and every vehicle is greeted by Cabarrus County Sheriff, Van Shaw.

“We get as much out of it as we think the community does because it kind of renews our enthusiasm for working in public service,” says Shaw.

This National Night out is a little different from the rest. The sheriff’s office got the idea of a drive-thru event last year, to continue to protect everyone from the spread of COVID.

“We actually won a national award last year for the best rookie of the year National Night Out by doing our drive-thru event,” added Shaw.

So why not do it again this year?

“We moved here last year and that was the first event we did here,” said Kerry Patmore, attending the event with her husband, who is a former police officer. “They did a drive-thru one last year, so we were looking forward to this again.”

“It’s exciting for us,” added Shaw. “Especially, the kids, to see them smile and light up when they see the trucks, the cars, and the equipment. That makes our day.”

The interaction may be limited, but the goal is still the same, connect with the community, show off some of the equipment, and hope the seeds sown now, will reap big rewards later.

“He’s loving it,” says Ryan Patterson, as his family drives by the fire trucks. “He is a Paw Patrol addict like all the kids his age and this is just a blast for him.”

“If you are engaged with folks and develop some brief relationship if you end up on a call if they’re there or an event that they’re there, they’re going to remember you,” says Shaw. “They’re going to come up and it is going to make things go a lot easier.”

Sheriff Shaw is hoping to hope the 2022 National Night Out event at the Cabarrus Arena is midway out of cars and more face-to-face time with people attending.