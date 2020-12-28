Cabarrus County Health Alliance begins rolling out vaccines to staff

A health worker extracts a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the military base in Queretaro, Mexico, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. The first batches of vaccines produced by Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech arrived to Mexico the previous day. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)

CABARRUS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Cabarrus County healthcare workers have begun to receive vaccines for COVID-19, the Cabarrus Health Alliance said on Monday.

The CHA received 2,300 doses of the Moderna vaccine and are expecting to receive 1,900 Pfizer vaccines later in the week.

Dozens of Cabarrus County Emergency Medical Service staff and CHA staff have already been vaccinated.

“This is the moment we have been waiting for since the pandemic started,” said Dr. Bonnie Coyle. “The fact that a vaccine is now available, gives our staff, the medical community and many of our residents hope.”

The CHA joins just a handful of North Carolina health networks to receive the vaccine in the Phase 1 rollout, which is to protect healthcare workers who work directly with patients.

More headlines from Fox 46 Charlotte: