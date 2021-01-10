Cabarrus County GOP announces 30-day social media ‘blackout’

FILE – This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. Twitter is launching tweets that disappear in 24 hours called “Fleets” globally, echoing social media sites like Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram that already have disappearing posts. The company said Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, the ephemeral tweets, which it calls “fleets,” are designed to allay the concerns of new users who might be turned off by the public and permanent nature of normal tweets. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

CABARRUS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Cabarrus County Republican Party announced a 30-day social media blackout on Sunday, in response to many social media networks removing Republicans from its platforms, including President Donald Trump.

“Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and others have become increasingly authoritarian in the enforcement of their community standards,” the organization said in a statement. “Their heavy-handed moderation practices are disproportionately employed against conservative voices. We understand the need to restrict illegal activity on social media platforms, but we stand in solidarity with those who have been unfairly targeted. We want to make it very clear that we expect “Big Tech” to support free speech and facilitate the open discussion of ideas on their platforms.”

Cabarrus GOP has 1,117 followers on Twitter and 2,556 followers on Facebook. The pages now have a banner saying “We’ll return 2.8.2021.”

The organization says they are hoping the black out will allow people to have fewer interruptions by using social media apps.

They still plan to respond to comments and messages as necessary but recommend using email “exclusively” to get in touch during the black out.

Young Democrats of Cabarrus County responded to Cabarrus GOP in a statement to FOX 46:

“It’s cowardly to use the backlash to extremist right-wing insurrection as an excuse to go dark on social media and avoid responsibility. Not even a week ago, Rep. Hudson and many other Republicans were shouting about election fraud, objecting legitimate votes, and ‘taking their country back.’ That rhetoric is dangerous and people have died because of it. Where is the accountability for this?”

