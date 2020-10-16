Cabarrus County family says they waited more than 2 hours to vote

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Cabarrus County family says they waited in line for more than two hours to vote Thursday morning.

The line had died down by mid-afternoon, but many people said they weren’t expecting such a high turnout on the first day of early voting.

“We all feel passionate about it. I feel like we’re fighting for our freedom.”

The Gant family comes together to vote and there was nothing that was going to stop them this time.

“It was a little different.”

But the pandemic, long lines, need to space out and wear a mask didn’t get in the way of the family making their voices heard.

“I’ve never seen the lines like this before. It was two and a half hours, but well worth the wait.”

Almost everyone can agree that this is a key election year.

“I think this election is very important probably one of the most important elections we’ve ever had in this country.”

The turnout was overwhelming to some.

“It blew my mind they’ve had lines before, but to see everybody practicing social distancing and wearing masks, it touched my heart,” one voter told FOX 46.

There are three other early voting sites in Cabarrus County. Polls are open until 7:30 p.m. on weekdays.