Cabarrus County concerned over increase in hospitalizations, deaths of young people with COVID-19

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- North Carolina has seen a new single-day high in the number of people hospitalized in North Carolina with COVID-19.

829 people are hospitalized with the coronavirus and there are now more than 45,000 cases across the state. Sadly more than 1,1,00 people have died from complications related to the virus.

Two of those deaths happened in Cabarrus County. One person was in their 20s and the other in their 40s. Health officials say while every death is worrisome, the increase in young people with serious complications is a shift.

“Every single death is alarming,” said Erin Shoe, Chief Operating Officer for Cabarrus Health Alliance.

Young people, in their twenties and forties, are dying of covid-19 in Cabarrus County.

“We are absolutely seeing more young people coming back with positive test results,” Shoe said.

The county doubled its percentage of positive coronavirus cases in the first week of June and the spike is not due to increased testing according to health officials.

“We’re all getting tired of staying in and social distancing, and wearing those masks, so we do think people are just becoming a little more comfortable.”

Phillip Ledbetter says he’s noticed fewer people taking precautions compared with early on in the pandemic.

“Definitely it has been more stressful when I go out seeing people kind of lax and ignoring the social distancing thing and not wearing masks,” Ledbetter said.

About 95 percent of the current COVID-19 cases in Cabarrus County are not related to nursing homes, meaning there is currently more community spread than there has been in the past.

“My children haven’t been out since this started,” another neighbor told FOX 46.

Health officials saying what people do now will affect whether kids go back to school in the Fall and when they can start playing sports again.

