Cabarrus Co. School Board to hold meeting concerning ‘board member speech’ Monday

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Cabarrus County School Board plans to hold special meeting Monday at 6 p.m. to talk about “appropriate and inappropriate board member speech,” according to the meeting agenda.

On Tuesday, board member Laura Blackwell first called a fellow board member a derogatory name during recess of a virtual board meeting Monday night.

Then, four minutes later she’s using a word disparaging to those with disabilities and special needs to refer to the process of making decisions about schools reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I don’t give him the benefit of crap,” Blackwell is heard saying. “This is the most ret***ed thing I’ve ever seen. We have done such detriment to these kids.”

Later during the meeting, Blackwell apologized.

“We were in a recess and I can’t say anything, but I’m sorry and I was frustrated and again didn’t realize that my mic was live so I apologize,” she said.

