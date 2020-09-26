Cabarrus Co. School Board to hold meeting concerning ‘board member speech’ Monday

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Cabarrus County School Board plans to hold special meeting Monday at 6 p.m. to talk about “appropriate and inappropriate board member speech,” according to the meeting agenda.
On Tuesday, board member Laura Blackwell first called a fellow board member a derogatory name during recess of a virtual board meeting Monday night.
Then, four minutes later she’s using a word disparaging to those with disabilities and special needs to refer to the process of making decisions about schools reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I don’t give him the benefit of crap,” Blackwell is heard saying. “This is the most ret***ed thing I’ve ever seen. We have done such detriment to these kids.”
Later during the meeting, Blackwell apologized.
“We were in a recess and I can’t say anything, but I’m sorry and I was frustrated and again didn’t realize that my mic was live so I apologize,” she said.
