Cabarrus Co. School Board to hold meeting concerning ‘board member speech’ Monday

News
Posted: / Updated:

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Cabarrus County School Board plans to hold special meeting Monday at 6 p.m. to talk about “appropriate and inappropriate board member speech,” according to the meeting agenda.

On Tuesday, board member Laura Blackwell first called a fellow board member a derogatory name during recess of a virtual board meeting Monday night.

Then, four minutes later she’s using a word disparaging to those with disabilities and special needs to refer to the process of making decisions about schools reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I don’t give him the benefit of crap,” Blackwell is heard saying. “This is the most ret***ed thing I’ve ever seen. We have done such detriment to these kids.”

Later during the meeting, Blackwell apologized.

“We were in a recess and I can’t say anything, but I’m sorry and I was frustrated and again didn’t realize that my mic was live so I apologize,” she said.

Check back with FOX 46 for updates on this developing story.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More Viral