Bystander killed during fight at South Carolina Waffle House

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A 23-year-old bystander was shot and killed during a fight in a South Carolina Waffle House parking lot, according to authorities.

The victim was identified Sunday as Briawna Nabors, the Charleston County Coroner’s Office said.

Two men were engaged in an argument that turned into a physical fight outside the North Charleston restaurant around 1 a.m. Saturday when one of the men pulled out a gun and fired it, news outlets quoted police as saying. Nabors and two other bystanders were struck, police said.

Nabors was pronounced dead at the scene and the two other victims were taken to a hospital for treatment, according to officials.

Both of the people involved in the fight also were injured, the Post and Courier reported. A suspect was in custody at a hospital, the newspaper quoted North Charleston Deputy Chief Scott Deckard as saying.

The suspect and victims were not immediately identified and police were continuing to investigate.