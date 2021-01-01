By the numbers: How long COVID could remain a danger in the new year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- With 2021 ever so close, you might be thinking that COVID-19 will soon be coming to an end, but tonight, we’re looking at the numbers with an expert on when exactly that might happen.

Ever since March, there’s been the wait for COVID to be done. With 2021, there’s a sense of a light at the end of the tunnel. It’s coming, but it’s going to be a trek.

“We have a set number of vaccines, we know how much we have. Next stage, is how many people fit into each category,” Chris Marsicano, with Davidson College said.

Marsicano has been crunching the numbers. He’s with Davidson College and is part of a program looking at COVID cases at colleges and he’s worked with the CDC on the information.

“For every one student that has decided to party, we have examples of 10 who are focused really hard wearing their masks, on social distancing, on taking care of each other (but the weird thing is that it’s a microcosm of society as a whole right now) exactly,”

So, when will things get back to normal? Well, there’s good news and bad news, depending on how you look at it. First, reality.

“Right now, we are seeing more positives every day than vaccine we’re getting in their arms,” Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris.

Harris said things are getting worse. Case counts are going up here, there, and nearly everywhere across the country.

Experts say that, and the delay on the vaccine rollout, what’s being approved and in some cases, hesitancy to take the vaccine, is leading to the end becoming that much further off.

“When can we get out of this? We have very optimistic suggestions that will be in the third quarter of the game, by the middle of the summer,” Marsicano said.

But that’s optimistically. Realistically?

“I think it’s going to be early fall to late fall before we get to that 80 to 85 percent vaccination threshold,” Marsicano says it will get better, but it will take time. He adds that small liberal arts colleges and HBCUs have been able to keep their numbers down, largely because of testing efforts. He says, as a result of some of the work, Davidson College had no more than 20 people at a time with COVID throughout the semester.

