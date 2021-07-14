Busy west Charlotte intersection traffic light solution on hold

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – The solution to bumper-to-bumper traffic at a busy west Charlotte intersection has come to a halt.

A traffic signal along Sam Wilson road has been up for weeks but it’s not running just yet.

The intersection of Sam Wilson and Performance Road may be one of the most congested in the city.

Signal lights were recently installed but not turned on and it may be the difference between gridlock and getting where you need to go.

“It’s usually backed up a mile or a mile and a half,” one driver said.

The exponential growth happening in west Charlotte is taking a toll on our roads and the sanity of drivers

Most of the time drivers don’t realize the trucks on the road need more time and space to brake

Find out first – Get the latest breaking news from FOX 46 sent straight to your inbox

“You have to wait for them to make the left turn, and they never make the left turn. What I wind up doing is I make a right turn then a u-turn. If you don’t, you could wait for an hour,” another driver said.

Like the traffic around here, full operation is inching closer and closer – leaving many wondering if a new signal is a solution.

“Why they’re putting stoplights?” It doesn’t make the traffic move,” the driver said.