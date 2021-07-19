Busy Rock Hill Bridge to undergo repairs for next 90 days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Bridge construction along a busy street in York County could cause some headaches for drivers in Rock Hill. The Charlotte Avenue bridge is undergoing a 90-day refurbishment that will replace the decking and shore up some sections of the superstructure.



Detours will go into effect Thursday, July 22. The new route avoiding Charlotte Ave. bridge will be:

-North to Wilson Street

-South to Oakland Avenue

-East to White Street

Jim Bagley, Deputy City Manager in Rock Hill told Fox 46 the biggest hurdle faced by construction crews is coordinating work with the rail traffic on the busy spur line below the bridge.



“We have to work with a lot of their flaggers, that’s the folks who have to be out on the tracks. We’ve already done some preliminary work today, [and plan for] tomorrow,” he said.

Businesses in the area, both along Charlotte Avenue and the detour route hope that the increase in traffic on the side streets could mean more visibility.

Mitch Grant, owner of RoCo, says they’ve been through major road projects before and hopes this one can help build up the city’s infrastructure.



“We’re right off Oakland… and with all the construction we’ve already experienced… we’re used to it.”