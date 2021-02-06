Businesses prepare for Super Bowl as fear of COVID spike looms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Super Bowl watch parties will look different this year as COVID vaccines continue to roll out across Mecklenburg County.

Some business owners are excited about the business boost while health officials are concerned about another COVID spike.

Lezlie Briggs owns 1501 S Mint in Uptown Charlotte. Her new business has seen a decline in sales since the pandemic. Normally, weekend games like the Super Bowl help generate more income but this year the numbers are limited.

As a safety precaution, she’s asking people to make dinner reservations and having employees wear two masks instead of one.

“I’m looking forward to the time we can be open longer get more revenue because it does hurt, it hurts us all is not just us,” Briggs said. “You can catch it [COVID] anywhere. We’re just ensuring that here at 1501 we’re taking the precautions to ensure our staff is safe and ensuring that customers coming into this business are safe.”

The CDC is warning Super Bowl fans to celebrate virtually or with immediate family members. Doctor Gerry Farris with On Point Medicine in Charlotte said your chance of catching the virus and its variants become higher when you’re around people you don’t know.

“There are just so many people who are asymptomatic that are carriers right now,” Ferris said. “The risk factor is the transmission of a disease that I have seen devastate people who are young and healthy as well as those who are not healthy.”

Right now, COVID cases are moving in the right direction but Ferris said local hospitals are seeing a higher number of deaths than in prior months.

He worries people partying for the Super Bowl may spread the virus and not know it.

“If you’re going to have a party limit the number of people, continue to use good common sense and wear your precautions and make sure the room is aerated,” Ferris said.

If you know you’ll be heading to a Super Bowl party Doctor Ferris recommends you can take some Vitamin C or D to help boost your immune system. Take it the day before, on the day of, and the day after as well.