Businesses looted and vandalized over the weekend include The King’s Kitchen and Epic Times

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Several businesses were looted and vandalized over the weekend during protests in uptown Charlotte that took a violent turn, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

One of the businesses that sustained damage was The King’s Kitchen, which is owned by Jim Noble.

Open in Charlotte since 2019, Jim partners with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Dream Center and donates 100 percent of the profits to feed the poor.

Another business that was broken into and looted was the Epic Times, police said. This business is located in the heart of uptown.

These two businesses are just two of the many local businesses impacted by violence this weekend, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, rioters continued to assault officers, threaten other members of the community, and destroy business property throughout the night on Sunday.

Twenty-five people were arrested; four guns were seized. CMPD’s Civil Emergency Unit deployed and gave multiple orders to disperse.

“Rioters continued to actively assault officers. Riot Control Agents were used to disperse those who were threatening the safety of officers and other members of the community,” CMPD said.

On Sunday, more than 1,500 lawful protestors marched through uptown at 1 p.m. The group expressed their viewpoints lawfully throughout their demonstrations and CMPD officers facilitated constructive conversations with all demonstrators, authorities said.