Businesses involved in facilitating ransomware payments face possible sanctions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- On October 1, 2020 the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued an advisory to highlight the sanctions risks connected to ransomware payments made because of cybersecurity breaches.

Demand for ransomware payments has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic as cyber actors target online systems that U.S. persons rely on to continue conducting business.

Companies that facilitate ransomware payments to cyber actors on behalf of victims, including financial institutions, cyber insurance firms, and companies involved in digital forensics and incident response, not only encourage future ransomware payment demands but also may risk violating OFAC regulations.

This advisory describes these sanction risks and provides information for contacting relevant U.S. government agencies, including OFAC, if there is a reason to believe the cyber actor demanding ransomware payment may be sanctioned or otherwise have a sanctions nexus.

Background on Ransomware Attacks

Ransomware is a form of malicious software (“malware”) designed to block access to a computer system or data, often by encrypting data or programs on information technology systems to extort ransom payments from victims in exchange for decrypting the information and restoring victims’ access to their systems or data.

In some cases, in addition to the attack, cyber actors threaten to publicly disclose victims’ sensitive files. The cyber actors then demand a ransomware payment, usually through digital currency, in exchange for a key to decrypt the files and restore victims’ access to systems or data.

In recent years, ransomware attacks have become more focused, sophisticated, costly, and

numerous. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s 2018 and 2019 Internet Crime

Reports, there was a 37 percent annual increase in reported ransomware cases and a 147 percent

annual increase in associated losses from 2018 to 2019.

While ransomware attacks are carried out against large corporations, many ransomware attacks also target small- and medium-sized.

