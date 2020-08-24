Businesses hope for boost, despite scaled back RNC

Businesses in Uptown Charlotte hope to see increased foot traffic during Monday’s Republican National Convention, but they aren’t banking on it.

The COVID-19 pandemic and statewide precautionary mandates to slow the spread of the virus forced convention committee members to reduce RNC activities in Charlotte.

Organizers originally estimated the convention would attract 50,000 people and close to $200 million in local impact for the Queen City. Now, Charlotte will only get a fraction of the foot traffic and funds that locals had hoped to see.

An estimated 500 guests will participate in the scaled-back convention events.

Matt Wohlfarth, the owner of The Dilworth Neighborhood Grille on East Morehead Street said a smaller convention means fewer people will be stopping by his restaurant. He’s used to crowds checking out his business whenever there’s a big event happening in Uptown.

“We would normally get all the people who didn’t want to get through the security [perimeter], they would come here,” Wohlfarth said. “This was one thing that didn’t add to the good outcomes of the year.”

Monday is expected to be the busiest day of convention events in Charlotte with 336 delegates participating in nomination procedures inside of the convention center. President Donald Trump will also make an appearance.

Businesses within the security perimeter, which spans from the convention center to The Westin Hotel, are the most likely to see an increase in foot traffic because of their proximity to convention events.