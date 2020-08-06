Businesses defy state order to close as Phase 2 extends

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– From bars, to gyms, to martial art studios, businesses across North Carolina are refusing to obey the state’s order to close, which was extended another five weeks – in order to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Tiffany Doleman signed her two young kids up for martial arts classes in February. The studio closed for two months due to COVID-19 but reopened in May. Even though the governor’s executive order mandates that “martial arts facilities” and gyms “remain closed,” ATA Steele Creek is still holding indoor classes.

Last week, students were seen through a glass window practicing close to each other as parents watched from inside. Instructors, students, and several parents, sitting next to each other, were not wearing masks.

“They are practicing just as if there is not an entire pandemic going on right now,” said Doleman, who has an infant at home. “I don’t want to risk it. It’s not worth it.”

Doleman signed up for a year’s worth of classes in February, paying more than $1500. Even though her kids “loved it,” she does not feel safe bringing them back at this time. Chief instructor Michael Esposito told her she could not receive a refund or have her account frozen.

“He said, ‘I’ve already reimbursed everybody for two months, the two months they were shut down, and you’re not getting anything other than that,’” Doleman recalled. “He said it was my choice and I was choosing not to bring my children.”

Esposito declined to comment when asked by FOX 46 investigative reporter Matt Grant why his business is open “even though the state says you’re not supposed to be.”

RELATED: GOV. COOPER’S PHASE 2 EXTENSION MEETS MIXED OPINIONS

Statewide, more than 129,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19. More than 2,000 people have died. More than 1,100 people remain hospitalized.

Across the state, businesses have defied the governor’s order to close, citing crushing financial hardships.

“It’s not profitable right now,” said Troy Allen with Pins Mechanical in Charlotte, which reopened. “We can’t have this location sit and our people not work.”

Triangle Krav Maga in Raleigh also reopened in May with outdoor workouts.

“These are jobs that are not coming back,” said owner Molotov Mitchell at the time. “The shutdown, the cure, has been worse than the illness.”

In a letter to parents, Esposito says the health and safety of students is the “number one priority.” He cites increased cleaning measures but admits they “may not be following the guidelines of the state” when it comes to social distancing.

“Many, many small businesses are currently failing or have failed during this pandemic,” Esposito wrote. “But we are not one of them and that is because of the loyalty shown by our amazing students and their lovely families.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

The president of the North Carolina Nurses Association, Dr. Dennis Taylor, says he understands the challenges businesses are facing. However, he says we should all do our part to stop the spread and notes indoor workouts put participants at “a much higher risk” of contracting the virus.

“I think whenever you are putting people in very close proximity, such as in a martial arts area or in a gym, then you certainly have a much higher risk,” said Taylor. “Typically those are situations in which people are breathing more heavily. There’s just a higher incidence of the spread. Especially, if they’re not using the appropriate masks.”

Since March, the Queen City has received more than 3,000 complaints about large gatherings and businesses violating the state order. Police have responded by talking to businesses owners, stressing conversations over citations and arrests, which the Char-Meck Joint Information Center calls a “last-measure” resort.

“They are certainly increasing the risk of their patrons and the folks that frequent their establishment,” Taylor said. “The virus hasn’t gone away. It’s not going to go away until we have tested and have a proven vaccine.”

As for Doleman, she wants a refund for the months she already paid for but cannot use.

“I do not think that’s fair at all,” she said.

“Do you feel like this studio is taking the pandemic seriously?,” asked Grant.

“Oh, of course not,” said Doleman, laughing. “No, of course not.”

Doleman has filed complaints with the city, the attorney general’s office and the Better Business Bureau to try to recoup some of her money.

Char-Meck Joint Information Center Statement:

For information about the Governor’s orders, please visit NC.gov. Anyone wishing to report a violation of the COVID-19-related orders can report them by visiting this website or calling 311. A complete list of reports we’ve received from the community about COVID-19-related violations can be found here. There’s an option to download a CSV file if the filtering options already provided are not sufficient. Every one of these reports are vetted for an appropriate response, and the vast majority of reports do not involve any activity that violates the order or proclamation. For those that do, our efforts remain the same in that we work towards voluntary compliance with each member of the community through education and conversations, only resorting to citations and/or arrests as a last-measure. This has been the CMPD’s approach to consistent enforcement of the orders, and it will remain so until the orders are rescinded. It’s encouraging to note that CMPD continues to receive a tremendous level of cooperation from the community, and we’re very grateful for the unified efforts during this time.

Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris Statement:

“The businesses that have been allowed to open under executive order include those essential services needed by our communities and those that pose less of a public health risk if they comply with the restrictions imposed. Those that have not been allowed to open to date create environments for mass gatherings and noncompliance with restrictions, all of which increases the likelihood of exposure to COVID-19.”