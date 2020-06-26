Business owners torn over mask mandate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Some business owners are feeling torn over Gov. Roy Cooper’s mask mandate, saying it may help people, but it’s not exactly great for business.

“It’s not easy for anyone especially leaders, but leaders have to be consistent and I think when they show even if they don’t know all the answers what we didn’t get in North Carolina is consistency,” said Vinny Esposito, Split Second Sound.

To mask or not to mask. For the longest time that has been the question, but now, it’s a mandate.

“We’re implementing this mandate because we don’t want to go backward,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a Wednesday news conference.

Some say if wearing a mask will really help slow the spread of the virus, they’ll do it.

“If it does help, I think we need to do things that do help everybody else,” Esposito said.

“If masks will stop the spread then why can’t we open our venues. There’s a lot of guessing on what will and won’t work,” business owner Byron Sackett said.

Wednesday, Governor Cooper announced an executive order requiring people in North Carolina to wear a mask while in public, but he also announced that phase two will continue for an additional three weeks, a move business owners say is a financial nightmare.

“With not opening our doors and no labor they’re using $50,000 to $100,000 a month, not counting on the potential revenue we should be drawing in,” said Sackett.

A house bill is now on the desk of Governor Cooper. It would allow venues to open with restrictions. Sackett says he’s crossing his fingers it gets signed. In the meantime, while he doesn’t favor a mandate, Sackett says he wants to be able to feed his family.

“We live in America where people can make their own decision. What do we have to lose? We need to throw everything in our toolkit at this disease,” he said.