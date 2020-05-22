Business owners excluded from phase 2 reopening frustrated

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- North Carolina is less than 24 hours away from moving into phase two of businesses reopening, but there are still businesses that will not be allowed to open their doors.

FOX 46 spoke with three business owners Thursday who say they had spent money to make things safer and cleaner for their customers only to find out they can’t open their doors yet.

“It was a long night for my staff and I,” Melissa Price said.

Melissa Price is heartbroken she won’t be able to reopen her gym, Burn Boot Camp in Mallard Creek. Price says she was ready to go. The spaces for members were taped off on the mat to give them more distance apart and she had a plan to sanitize equipment.

“As we rotate it out, nothing is touched that hasn’t been sanitized for over an hour and then we rotate them through it’s such a thorough process,” Price said.

Price and other North Carolina business owners thought they’d be getting the green light to open on Memorial Day weekend. Instead, the Governor has ordered them to remain closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Devastating, they’re picking winners and losers,” she said.

Victory Lane Karting in North Charlotte also won’t be able to open

“[It’s] super scary to see that the landlord’s still sending us bills. Still have to pay rent and [I] spent a lot of money to buy these helmet-sanitizing machines,”

Indoor entertainment venues as well as bars remain shut down by the Governor.

“We’re just a little confused as to what’s the difference between us and a restaurant we adhere to the same guidelines a restaurant would,”

Kelly Waugh owns Lucky Dog Bark and brew with three different locations in the Charlotte area.

“Because our facility is so large, I feel like people would be safer here. We’re already super clean because of the dog care we do anyways,” Waugh said.

Phase two of North Carolina’s reopening is expected to last through the end of June, but businesses are hoping they’ll be able to open sooner. The only thing they know for sure right now is it won’t be tomorrow.