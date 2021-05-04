Business owners around Truist Field hope Knights season brings more people to Uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Businesses around Truist Field are hoping opening day signals a homerun of a summer for them.

It’s been a long time since they’ve heard the words play ball at the ballpark and that has hit the bottom line.

The French Quarter calls itself the game day destination, but there’s been no joy since the baseball season was called off due to the pandemic. They say the crack of the bat is great for the fans in the ballpark, but they would rather hear clinking glasses and pouring more beers.

“Now that we don’t have the lunch business that we used to have, baseball is what we need,” said Angelo Tsepelis, owner of the French Quarter Restaurant.

Usually, Brevard Court would be filled with people before a game.Bar owners saying 50 to 60 on the patio with others walking in and out of the bars.

“It was big,” added Gus Stamoulis, owner of Nefelies. “So hopefully it will come back to that soon.”

Currently Turist Field in under outdoor Covid restrictions, meaning only 30% capacity.

“It will be a little slow for baseball, people are hesitant about going out,” says Tsepelis. “We’ll take whatever we can get right now. Three thousand is good for us.”

However, owners are hoping more restrictions will be lifted soon. Some say Charlotte Knight officials told them they hope to be at 50% capacity in June.

“Baseball is probably thirty percent of our business, total business the whole year,” says Stamoulis. “Just that little bit every day, just that trickle of the baseball games helps out so much.”

As the season progresses, they are hoping that trickle turns into a flow of customers. Meaning a homerun for the home team, and for those used to seeing the fans before the game.

“Every little bit helps, but we need all the help we can get right now.”