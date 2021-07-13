Business incentives for vaccines and the privacy concerns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – It seems every day you hear about a company offering a new incentive to apply for a job. Some are offering money for you to share your vaccination status.

“I think the floodgates have yet to be opened with regard to any type of litigation pertaining to employment discrimination over vaccination status,” said Lauren Newton, attorney at Charles Monnett III & Associates.

The incentives are legal, but when do they cross the line?

William Brandon, professor of health policy at UNC-Charlotte said, “if the incentives to do something are so great that they would amount to coercion. Then you could say people are giving up their free will because they’re being coerced by an employer.”

Just this week, Amazon posted a job in Charlotte stating, “New hires who show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day.”

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission just updated its guidance, but left it vague saying employers can over incentives as long as it’s “not so substantial as to be coercive.”

“Unfortunately the guidance from the EEOC wasn’t as clear as some of the attorneys would like it to be,” Newton said. “It didn’t give us clear examples of, say, things that would be coercive or potentially illegal.”

Employees still have rights. Companies can’t discriminate. If there are two candidates for a job and one is vaccinated while the other isn’t, hiring managers can’t make a decision based on that status. Also, vaccination status is still protected under HIPAA.