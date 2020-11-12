Bus driver shortage part of CMS’ decision to delay middle schooler’s return to class

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Disappointed and frustrated are just some of the reactions we’re hearing from parents tonight after the CMS School Board decided to delay the start of classes for middle schoolers.

Some will go back a week later than planned while others won’t go back until January and the plan came up because of an unexpected bus driver shortage.

Some of them are on leave right now because of the pandemic and there are simply not enough drivers for the buses. And one way or another it’s affecting every middle school student in Mecklenburg County.

“He talked about it every day,” CMS parent Marissa Glanton said of her son.

FOX 46 has followed Glanton and her son through the rigors of this year so far. He was set to go back on Nov. 23, but now, he will have to wait until January.

“It is confusing. I understand why they’re doing it,” Glanton said.

Sixth, seventh and eighth graders who attend a K-8 school will go hybrid on Nov. 30. However, those who attend a middle school, like Glanton’s son, will go back on Jan. 5.

The bus driver shortage is an issue because social distancing measures only allow so many children on a bus at once. Without enough drivers for those additional buses, students can’t get back to class.

“I know families that are just beyond frustrated–they’re frustrated with the district, the life situation…2020 can’t get over fast enough,” said parent Kristen Aquino.

Aquino is active in the PTA at the middle school her two daughters go to. Her kids are doing the full remote academy, but even they have heard the frustration.

“Some of them were not happy because they wanted to go back and see their friends. They didn’t care if they had to wear masks the whole time,” one of Aquino’s daughters told FOX 46.

The district even says the plans are not ideal and something they did not entirely anticipate.

“Our eighth grade parents were on a Zoom call with admins, hearing about how they would be bringing their kids back safely on november 23, only to get off the call and realize none of that was appropriate anymore,” Aquino said.

But for some parents, they are not as lucky.

“It hits financially, it hits emotionally, it’s rough for everybody,” Glanton said.

Next week, CMS will be sending out a survey to determine who does need buses and as a result of the decision they had to make last night, they are asking every parent to fill that survey out.

