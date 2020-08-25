Burke County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 13-year-old

MORGANTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 13-year-old.

Wyatt Brian Meyers was last seen at his home on Windy Woods Drive around 2 a.m. on Aug. 23.

Meyers was discovered missing along with is Xbox from his room. It is unknown what he was wearing at the time he left the home.

He’s described as white male with green eyes and blonde hair. He is 5’5″ and weighs about 130 pounds.

At this time, the Sheriff’s Office does not believe Meyers is in danger. Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500.