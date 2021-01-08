Burke County prepares for incoming winter weather

MORGANTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Authorities in Burke County are anticipating a mess in the morning and tomorrow night, and they’re having to negotiate the weather and the pandemic.

For all the forecasting, the warnings and worries, road crews tend to prepare for the worst.

“It’s really going to come down to the weather and how the weather works with us,” Morganton Public Works Director Michael Chapman said.

Chapman oversees the city’s brine trucks and he says the worst is set to come in the next 24 to 36 hours and the snow is not his primary concern.

“I think the freezing is what I’m concerned about, when it’s freezing, having those areas treated,” Chapman.

It’s not even his secondary concern. That is the pandemic.

“Everybody’s wearing masks. We’re trying to social distance where we can,” Chapman said.

The trucks that have been out salting the roads and the ones that will be out will have people working together.

“We’ve been using masks and protective equipment since march, so we’re used to it by now,” said Capt. Brad Browning with Burke County EMS.

EMS says there may be some slower response times, but say it will lie squarely with the weather.

For road crews, though, it’s a different way of doing things in the pandemic. They are aware of the risks, but also their responsibility.

“Everybody knows to take all the precautions we can, but the reality is that we’re going to be working in teams and they’re going to stay as safe as possible,” Chapman said. Again, this winter storm warning in effect through tomorrow night.

