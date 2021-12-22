Burke County man dies after pickup truck overturns into creek in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 57-year-old man died Tuesday when his pickup truck left the roadway and overturned into a creek in Catawba County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 21 on Bolton Road near Hudson Chapel Road.

A GMC Sierra was traveling north on Bolton when it ran off the road to the right in a curve, traveled down an embankment and overturned into the creek.

The driver, identified as Todd Bradshaw of Hildebran, died from his injuries at the scene.

Troopers said Bradshaw was wearing his seatbelt.

Investigators said they did not suspect impairment was a contributing factor in the crash.

There were no other passengers in the truck.