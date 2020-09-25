BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Burke County man is accused of sexual misconduct with a five-year-old, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
On Sept. 17, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office received a report from Child Protective Services with allegations against Jim Ping Hung.
Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!
Following an investigation, Hung was arrested on a felony charge for taking indecent liberties with a five-year-old.
Hung was arrested at his home on Sept. 25 without incident. Hung was issued a $25,000 secured bond and taken to the Burke County Jail.
Hung’s first appearance is set for Monday, Sept. 28.
MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE
- NC trooper struck by vehicle on I-485 returns home after 84 days in the hospital
- Burke County man accused of sexual misconduct with 5-year-old
- Business owners unsure if federal loans will be forgiven
- Watch: Restaurants fry up different takes on the empanada
- VIDEO: Confirmed tornado touches down in Myrtle Beach