Burke County man accused of sexual misconduct with 5-year-old

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Burke County man is accused of sexual misconduct with a five-year-old, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

On Sept. 17, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office received a report from Child Protective Services with allegations against Jim Ping Hung.

Following an investigation, Hung was arrested on a felony charge for taking indecent liberties with a five-year-old.

Hung was arrested at his home on Sept. 25 without incident. Hung was issued a $25,000 secured bond and taken to the Burke County Jail.

Hung’s first appearance is set for Monday, Sept. 28.

