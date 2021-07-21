Burke County deputy placed on leave during TikTok video investigation

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46) – A Burke County Sheriff’s Office deputy is on administrative leave due to an investigation of a TikTok involving the deputy.

The Sheriff’s Office told Fox 46 in a statement that they are investigating two TikTok videos involving a deputy with a suspect who was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

The deputy was placed on administrative leave with pay until the investigation is completed.

They hope the investigation will be concluded in a matter of days.