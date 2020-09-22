Burke County Animal Services uses beef jerky to rescue dog trapped in 30-foot hole

MORGANTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Burke County Animal Services helped rescue a dog who was trapped 30 feet down in sinkhole in the Pisgah National Forest.

According to Animal Services, a group of mountain bikers had just happened to stop and take a rest along the trail when they noticed the dog trapped in a sinkhole that was less than 6 feet wide.

Rescuers and Burke County Animal Enforcement hiked a mile and a half to reach the dog’s location. One rescuer repelled into the sinkhole, found the pup and thanks to a little beef jerky, was able to win the dog over.

The dog was clipped into a harness and raised out of the hole. Thankfull he was unharmed, just very hungry and thirsty, rescuers say.

It’s believed the dog, now named “Sinker,” had been in the hole for several days.

Sinker was taken to Burke County Animal Services for further care and the organization is attempting to find his owners. They say he’s been a great patient and a very good boy.

“We want to send a big thank the mountain bikers that called this in. They met rescuers in the parking lot and hiked back into the dogs location. Thank you to The Carolina Wilderness EMS Externs! #MD67#MD68Thank you to Burke EOC and Burke County Animal Enforcement,” Animal Services said in their Facebook post.

