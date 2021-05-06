Bullet holes show path of stray gunshot that sent 14-year-old NC boy to hospital

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — You can trace the path of the bullet that struck a 14-year-old boy on Wednesday in Burlington.

A bullet hole in the wall shows where the bullet entered.

We’re told it then struck a teenager before going through a can of Pepsi and coming to a stop in a bag of Doritos.

You can trace the path of bullet that pierced the Burlington teen before going through a Pepsi can and stopping in a bag of Doritos. (Michelle Wolf/WGHP)

You can trace the path of bullet that pierced the Burlington teen before going through a Pepsi can and stopping in a bag of Doritos. (Michelle Wolf/WGHP)

You can trace the path of bullet that pierced the Burlington teen before going through a Pepsi can and stopping in a bag of Doritos. (Michelle Wolf/WGHP)

Wednesday afternoon, officers responded to the 1500 block of South Mebane Street.

Burlington Police are on scene of a reported shooting at the Parkside apartments on S Mebane Road. We’re told one person was injured and was taken to the hospital @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/vau51hs7y3 — Hayley Fixler (@HayleyFixlerTV) May 5, 2021

Police said the shooting was accidental.

The shooting appears to be the result of “an accidental discharge and involves at least two other juveniles in an adjacent apartment,” Burlington police said in a news release.

There is no known relationship between the victim and the other two juveniles that were involved in the shooting.

The firearm that was used has been recovered and is in the custody of law enforcement.