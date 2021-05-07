Budget battle: CMS, county commissioners disagree on proposed funding for 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Mecklenburg County commissioners and officials with Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools are facing off Friday evening and it all has to do with the city’s proposed 2022 budget.

CMS wants more money and the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners wants higher performance, but according to the county manager, CMS needs to hold up its end of the bargain, which is educating our youth, to reap the rewards.

“The board was clear that the status quo at CMS was unacceptable, and that the community deserves better when it comes to educating our children,” county manager Dena Diorio said. “They charged me with thinking creatively as to how performance and funding can be linked.”

The status quo Diorio is referring to is the fact that 25 percent of CMS schools are low-performing. Therefore, the county’s fiscal year budget proposes holding off $56 million until CMS comes up with a plan to make a change.

“This priority not only links budget allocations to strategies and targets to improve college and career readiness outcomes for all students, but also improves transparency and accountability and how county funds are used to improve student outcomes,” said Diorio.

Diorio says these restrictions will only affect administrative categories in CMS and won’t impact the classrooms, but superintendent Earnest Winston doesn’t buy it.

He responded to the proposed funding changes on Twitter saying “To say I understand the county’s position is to mischaracterize my sentiment. I do not understand how increased student needs doesn’t translate into additional support from everyone who has a stake in the success of children.”

The responses from the CMS Board are mixed.

“Just a reminder that the County Commission is not an oversight board. And basically, I think a lot of people want us to kind of go tit for tat right now,” CMS board member Elyse Dashew said.

Board member Sean Strain said in a statement, “The BOCC should fund public K-12 education sufficiently, and the BOE and senior administration of CMS should be held collectively and individually accountable by the voters and BOE, respectively, for improving student outcomes and reducing disparities.”

Diorio said overall, CMS would get a modest increase of $6,1 million after being extremely overfunded last year.

“Due to the significant under-enrollment, CMS received $18.4 million for the students that wants to school elsewhere,” she said.

According to the proposed budget, CMS will also get $2 million for Meck Pre-K. That money will give them the ability to serve almost 1,900 kids.