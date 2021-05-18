Budget battle between CMS, Mecklenburg County Commissioners heats up

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The fight over funding continues tonight between Mecklenburg County Commissioners and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school district.

One commissioner, in particular, is fiercely defending the county’s budget that plans to withhold millions from CMS administrators.

This conflict has gone from bad to worse in the last few days. It recently heated up when commissioner George Dunlap brought up CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston’s experience in education.

Dunlap called Winston “an in-experienced educator and former newspaper reporter who came to his post after a revolving door of leadership.”

CMS called Dunlap’s comments a personal attack, but Dunlap disagrees.

“The school board has the responsibility to choose the superintendent,” Dunlap said. “That was not a condemnation, it was speaking facts it was talking about his credentials.”

The issue of funding for CMS has become extremely contested over the last week. This all started back in January when the county commissioners told the county manager, Dena Diorio, that something needed to be done to improve CMS’ educational outcomes and racial disparities for students.

“When I say crisis, I mean, 70% of children in certain cohorts are not proficient in the subject,” At-Large County Commissioner Leigh Altman said. “A lot of people don’t understand, we’re not just complaining about, you know, improving outcomes, because we always can do better. It’s a literal crisis for tens of thousands of families and their children in this community.”

So, the county manager came up with a strategy to encourage CMS to get a handle on this. Diorio said the county would withhold $56 million from the more than $550 million budget for CMS until they provide a plan with measurable metrics for improvement.

“We’re asking CMS to do something just that simple. Now the question is, why are they resisting? Well, I have some suggestions. Once they publish the data it is clear to me that people will hold them accountable for it, so if nothing is there, they have nothing to account to,” Dunlap said.

FOX 46’s Chief Legal Correspondent Seema Iyer says it’s possible we could see a showdown in court.

By statute, both sides are obligated to resolve this type of dispute through mediation.

The dispute resolution process would include a joint meeting of the two governing boards, mediation and developing a default funding formula–so precise it’s rounded to the nearest penny.

According to the North Carolina statute, if both sides cannot agree on the expense amount, neither side can legally challenge the value. So, no appeal.