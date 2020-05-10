Bublé announces rescheduled Spectrum Center concert

The Spectrum Center has announced a new date for musical sensation Michael Bublé. “An evening with Michael Bublé” will now take place March 21, 2021. It was originally scheduled for . Tickets for the previously scheduled date will still be honored.

“I am so looking forward to getting back on stage. I’ve missed my fans and my touring family. Meantime, I hope everyone stays safe. We can all look forward to a great night out,” Bublé, a four-time Grammy-winning artist, said in a statement.

Bublé was one of many events that were turned upside down by the global pandemic, directly affecting the Charlotte metro nightlife, hospitality, and entertainment industries.

If you are an uptown girl, Billy Joel rescheduled his concert for April 17, 2021. It was originally scheduled for April 18 this summer but that was nixed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That concert will be held at Bank of America Stadium.

Bank of America Stadium, under Panthers owner David Tepper, has made a big push to host events other than just the NFL games. Two major high school football games will be held at the venue this fall featuring teams from North Carolina and South Carolina.