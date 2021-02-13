Bubba Wallace prepares for first season under Michael Jordan’s 23XI

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- We are just one day away from the Daytona 500 and one team everyone is going to have their eyes on is team 23-XI, co-owned by Michael Jordan.

The driver of the car for that team is one of the brightest young stars in the sport: Bubba Wallace.

Wallace made his debut with his brand new race team 23-XI Thursday night. Albeit—not in a points race—but an important race in terms of setting the starting lineup for the Daytona 500.

Wallace was impressive, but he took a page out of the ‘Ricky Bobby’ notebook. If you’re not first, you’re last.

He ran well in Duel Two. He had a chance to win the race but couldn’t keep Austin Dillon from passing him on the final turn.

Rather than being satisfied with a second place finish, Wallace was mad at himself for not winning saying he has a lot to learn.

“There’s a lot riding on us. I’ve had personal goals of 2 wins and whatnot. There’s nothing that wrong with having personal goals at all. A personal goal for everybody in the field is to win every race. That’s not really doable. Harvick and Denny tried to do that last year but yeah I think you have to go out and be competitive,” Wallace said.

A man that knows a thing or two about winning – is team co-owner Michael Jordan who made it clear this week he’s in it to win it.

“I don’t want to get in there just to go around the races. You know, just go around and around and around and just finish up 18th or 19th, 20th or 30th, I want to win. So I want to be put in a position with the best chance for us to win, that’s my competitive nature,” Jordan said.

Daytona is one of Wallace’s best tracks he finished a career best second here back in 2018 as a rookie.

Wallace did mention that Jordan is flying in to town for the race, so we’ll have our eyes out for goat this weekend at the Great American Race.