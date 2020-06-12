Bubba Wallace leads the charge in NASCAR, advocating for social justice

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Bubba Wallace earned his biggest win in NASCAR this week, not by entering victory lane, but by getting the organization to ban the Confederate flag.

“What I want is people to not feel uncomfortable. The first thing they talk about is feeling uncomfortable cause of something that reminds them of a negative past. Yeah, to you it might be heritage, but others see hate,” he told FOX 46.

As the lone black driver in NASCAR’s top level, Bubba has taken it upon himself to speak out for racial equality and social justice.

He’s used his clothing, his paint scheme, and his voice to get the message across

“Standing up for what’s right in the world, that’s very important to me. Maybe I didn’t stand up in the past but you know, now is more than the time as ever to take leadership and to represent, not only myself but the sport of NASCAR.”

Bubba says he seen a ton of support and some hate and understands his message will not go over well with everyone.

“My dad text me, he was proud of what I was doing on and off the track, but he’s worried about my safety going out in public and what not. It’s just crazy you have to think about those kind of things, so definitely have to watch your back now. “

But that’s not going to stop him from continuing to fight.

“We are talking about next steps and how to keep the ball rolling with some key leaders on Tuesday, so I’m excited about that.”