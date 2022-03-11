SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Two Dorman High School students are accused of assaulting two school resource officers Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, one of the school resource officers found several students in a bathroom who were suspected of vaping.

The sheriff’s office said that when the SRO told the students to get to class, two of them began using profanity toward the officer.

When the officer told the students to accompany him to the office, the sheriff’s office said the two students began to assault him. The officer suffered minor injuries and radioed for assistance.

During their bond hearing, an attorney with the Spartanburg County Solicitor’s Office said he spoke with one of the SRO’s assaulted.

“He said they are dangerous, they are a threat to society, and is asking, your honor, to set the highest bond as possible. He did have an injury of a small cut to his lip, he also had a small cut to the left side of his face, near his ear,” said Tony Leibert.

The two students are twin brothers, Jinsen and Camdon Murphy, have both been charged with third-degree Assault and Battery and Resisting Arrest.

During their bond hearing, officials said Camdon Murphy was taken into custody without incident while Jinsen Murphy ran to a separate bathroom and refused to come out of a stall, investigators said.

​”Jinsen went towards the exit and blocked it, got in a fighting stance, punched at and swung at Officer Roberts, several times, striking him in the face,” said Leibert.

Officials said Jinsen assaulted another school resource officer when they entered the stall.

Deputies and school staff were able to restrain Jinsen and as they were escorting him to the office, he told them that if he had a gun, he would “blow everyone away,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Jinsen Murphy is also charged with two counts of Threatening the Life of a Public Official.

During their bond hearing Thursday afternoon, Jinsen Murphy was given a $10,000 bond and Camdon Murphy was given a $7,000 bond.

The judge banned the brothers from Dorman High School. They also can not have any contact with the school resource officers or any school official.

Both are being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.