Breweries are allowed to open in Phase 2

With Gov. Roy Cooper’s new orders for Phase 2, restaurants are allowed to open up, but bars must remain closed, leaving many are wondering about breweries and pubs that serve food.

Clarification came for those businesses Friday, after the Governor’s office released a more detailed explanation of what constitutes a ‘bar’.

Short answer: Breweries, brew pubs, wineries and distilleries are allowed to open, but there is a catch.

“Bars are not to serve alcoholic beverages for onsite consumption, and this Executive Order does not direct the closure of retail beverage venues that provide for the sale of beer, wine, and liquor for off-site consumption only. It also does not require the closure of production operations at breweries, wineries, or distilleries,” according to section 8 of the Governor’s order.