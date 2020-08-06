BREAKING: 7-year-old Georgia boy dies of COVID-19

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A 7-year-old boy has died of COVID-19 in Chatham County, the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reported Thursday.

This marks not only the youngest death Chatham County but in the state of Georgia.

According to the report, the child was African American and comorbidity, the presence of one or more additional conditions, was not a factor in his death.

Chatham County’s death toll is now at 74.

Meanwhile, new cases hit only 81 in the county Thursday, the lowest report in a couple of weeks.

There were 10 new hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours, though the total in Chatham County over the last week is down by about 15%.