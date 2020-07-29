Brazen theives caught on camera breaking into car in Huntersville driveway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Neighbors in Huntersville are on the lookout for a group of thieves going around town breaking into cars and stealing people’s personal belongings.

One homeowner caught the burglars breaking into his car just this morning?

Huntersville police say there’s a group of people going around breaking in to people’s vehicles. Just last night a homeowner scared several people away using his home surveillance system. Take a look.

Sounding the alarm. A homeowner along trails end lane in Huntersville had some unwanted guests early this morning.

“As soon as I clicked on the app and opened it up, i saw four people in my vehicle so I actually set off the alarm.”

The ring app showed four individuals running towards his two vehicles pulling the doors to if they’re unlocked and ransacking the inside.

He says his neighbors were also hit. Getting their laptops and tools stolen. Police say this has been a common occurrence these last few nights.

“They were telling me this has been happening all around Huntersville and they’ve been chasing the same group of people for quite a while.”

Huntersville police tell me, majority of the victims during these break-ins have their vehicles unlocked. They’re advising everyone to lock their doors, leave outdoor lights on, and if you see or hear anything call 911.

The trails end lane homeowner encourages others to get their own surveillance video to capture incidents such as this.

“it’s easy to give to police, they were able to look at the videos and also recognize them from previous videos that they’ve seen from other people they’ve broken into.”

Police say it is important to report any suspicious activity, no matter how small because just last week they arrested several people entering and driving stolen vehicles.