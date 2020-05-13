Brazen robbery caught on camera in Monroe

MONROE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A smash and grab was caught on camera at a local power tool business.

Security footage captured brazen burglary suspects hopping the counter and smashing through display cases to swipe several guns. This all happened at Whitley Power Equipment, and those three suspects are still on the run tonight.

The owner is in disbelief that the bad guys risk being shocked by the electric fence and he believes they targeted his store.

“The sad part is you got to know that they knew what they were doing and that means they’ve been here before,” he said.

Deputies say a trio of thieves busted into a store, smashed open a display case and one of them stood on top of the counter before grabbing pistols and long guns and making a run for it in the middle of the night.

“They were in and out in no time at all.”

The owner did not want to show his face on camera, but he wants you to see images of the incident because deputies have not yet caught the suspects.

“We’re here trying to make a living trying to do good for a lot of people in the community and some people just don’t have the respect for property and people’s lives that maybe others do.”

The bad guys cut through a chain link fence and managed to get through an electric fence right around 2 a.m. Monday, according to the owner.

“I don’t know how that’s pretty brave.”

The family-run business owner says he’s surprised the bad guys went to such great lengths to steal the weapons, but he’s hopeful they’ll be caught.

“There’s technology nowadays that makes a criminal he should be nervous.”

Saying it’s really not worth it.

“Just go get a job people will hire you, you can go to work, you don’t have to steal.”

If you were driving by Whitley Power Equipment between 2 and 2:30 yesterday morning, and you saw something that may help, call the Union County Sheriff’s Office. Rewards are being offered if you can help lead investigators to the suspects.