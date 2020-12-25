“Both appear to be very similar”: Not many differences between the types of vaccines

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The most coveted item this Christmas season isn’t a new gift, but a COVID-19 vaccine.

But with multiple vaccines currently approved, and more likely to be on the way, is there a difference in which one you get?

“Both appear to be very similar in their capacity to protect against disease, their capacity to protect various racial and ethnic backgrounds. In that sense, they’re very similar,” said Dr. Paul Offit, an infectious disease specialist.

Depending on where you live could determine which vaccine is available to you.

In Mecklenburg County, the Health Department recently received its first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine.

The county also recently received a special freezer that can store the vaccine at sub-zero temperatures necessary.

“We do know at some point we’ll have multiple kinds of vaccines,” said Dr. Gibbie Harris, Public Health Director for the county.

Right now, big metro-area health departments have the Pfizer vaccine, in large part because they have the capacity to store them in the sub-zero temperatures.

Many smaller, rural areas, are likely to get the Moderna vaccines, which do not require the colder storage.

But is there a big difference between them?

“We may find that there are ‘horses for courses’ as they say at the track. Where there may be some vaccines that are better for an over 65 age group than other. So in that case we may see differences,” said Dr. Offit.

Despite the similarities, doctors say it’s important for people to understand that the vaccines aren’t the same.

Whichever one you get first, it’s important to make sure that’s the same one you get for your second dose.

“They are not interchangeable. If you’ve gotten one, you can’t then get your second dose with the other,” Dr. Offit said.

Dr. Susan Bailey, President of the American Medical Association believes a big challenge for health providers moving forward will be educating patients about the importance of following up on their vaccines.

“We’re going to have to really be proactive educating our patients, saying this is the dose you got, this is when you need to get your second dose, to make sure that all the right steps are followed,” said Dr. Bailey.

