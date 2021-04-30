Boone man who killed parents, deputies had minor run-ins with law; retired FBI official weighs in

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– Flags were at half-staff at the Watauga County courthouse Friday as hundreds of people lined the streets to say farewell to the two deputies killed in an ambush attack this week.

“He just snapped for whatever reason,” said retired FBI assistant director Joseph Lewis, who handled organized crime cases and worked for the Bureau for nearly 30 years. “Whether it’s [his mother and step father] not helping him, or he’s feeling his luck is out where he’s at, and he takes it out on them.”

Lewis says investigators will talk with his family and friends to try to piece together a motive and see if there were any warning signs. Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman said someone called his office three days before the shooting concerned that the gunman, Isaac Barnes, might do something.

“The mental health of people, we really have to keep an eye on,” said Lewis. “You don’t just snap at the last minute. I’m sure people may have seen him, or understood him, or thought he was going off the deep end and didn’t do enough to stop him or get it resolved.”

Barnes, 32, had previously only had minor run-ins with the law, according to available court records. In 2005 he was charged with being a minor in possession of alcohol and giving liquor to another minor. In 2009 and 2014 he was charged with marijuana possession for having up to a half ounce in the first case and up to 1.5 ounces in the second. In 2014 he was ticketed for speeding and paid a fine for going 48 mph in a 35 mph zone, records show.

He was not arrested and did not serve any jail time for any of the charges. Nothing in his record indicates he could be capable of murdering his parents and law enforcement, raising questions about what would lead Barnes to do something so heinous.

“How unusual is it for someone who has basically not much of a criminal record,” asked FOX 46 reporter Matt Grant, “to go from that to mass murder?”

Lewis says it’s not uncommon.

“It’s difficult for someone to murder their own parents and go about it as if it’s nonchalant,” he said. “So, my first guess would be there’d be some mental issues involved.”

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is handling the case and working to determine a motive.