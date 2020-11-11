Book at the center of Huntersville high school lawsuit

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A book has become the center of a lawsuit at a local high school.

The book in question is called “The Poet X.” It’s about a girl in Harlem who uses slam poetry to understand her mom’s religion. It’s how religion is portrayed in the book that has one family demanding the school remove it from the curriculum.

“The parable of Eve is bull****,” said the family’s attorney Joel Bondurant. “One of them says the story of Genesis is mad stupid. Another one describes the virgin Mary as an impregnated virgin who was probably scared ****less.”

Despite the family trying to stop it before it was read, the teen’s class started to read the book on Monday. The Cobles family has an issue with it because they believe it tears down Christianity, and they don’t want their 9th grader reading it in school.

“The book is fairly explicitly, not fairly explicit, I mean, explicitly and pervasively disparaging of orthodox Catholicism, in particular,” Bondurant told FOX 46.

One excerpt from the book reads, “The weird thing about the Bible is that almost everything in it is a metaphor.”

Another compares Jesus to a friend; one that, “I just don’t think I need anymore.”

The family tried, unsuccessfully, to appeal the decision through the school board, so they went to an attorney.

“We got basically a ‘thanks but no thanks’ letter,” Bondurant said, “and so we had very little choice but to pursue the case in court.”

The motion was denied, and the Fourth Circuit denied their request to stop the school from teaching the book during legal proceedings.

Lake Norman Charter Community Relations Director, Sara Lay, sent FOX 46 a statement that reads, “For all the reasons cited in the district court’s denial of the TRO and the appellate court’s denial of the emergency motion for injunction, we feel the law supports the school’s position and are confident that we will prevail in any future legal proceedings.”

The family’s attorney says the teen hasn’t been forced to read the book, and has, so far, left the room when the class is reading it. They’re not sure what steps, if any, will be next.

