Bojangles ends relationship with CPI Security

More fallout continues from the controversial email sent by CPI Security CEO Ken Gill.

Bojangles is now cutting ties with the company joining the YMCA of Greater Charlotte, Panthers, Hornets, Charlotte Knights baseball, the University of South Carolina athletics, and NC State athletics.

“Bojangles stands against racism and injustice of any kind. In light of recent comments made by CPI Security’s CEO, Bojangles will end our relationship with the company. We have informed CPI Security of our decision and will begin the transition of our Charlotte Support Center and more than 300 company-owned restaurants as quickly as possible.

The announcement comes on the heels of YMCA saying that they will no longer be naming a new building in Steele Creek after Gill.

RELATED: YMCA of Greater Charlotte votes to remove CPI Security CEO’s name from new Steele Creek location

“We denounce these comments that were hurtful and are at odds with our intent to be a unifying force,” the YMCA said in a statement.

The backlash came after a tone deaf email surfaced from CPI’s CEO that was sent in response to an email blast from Queen City Unity. The email called for police reform after troubling video surfaced of CMPD cornering in a group of peaceful George Floyd protesters in uptown Charlotte, and then releasing tear gas on them.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

“Please spend your time in a more productive way. A better use of time would be to focus on the black on black crime & senseless killing of our young men by other young men,” Gill wrote in response according to a Queen City Facebook post.

CPI has a presence in the Carolinas, Tennessee, and Georgia and numerous players and coaches have appeared in CPI commercials over the years.

CPI has a robust list of clients including Wendy’s, Five Guys, and Autobell Car Wash.

RELATED VIDEO: