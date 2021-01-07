Body of elderly man, vehicle recovered from pond in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The body of an elderly man and vehicle were recovered from a pond Wednesday night in Gaston County, authorities said.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team assisted Hughes Pond Fire Department in recovering the body and vehicle near the intersection of Mount Zion Church Road and Highway 274.

The Dive Team was called to the area around 8:20 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021, at the request of Hughes Pond Fire Department reference a vehicle in a pond with a man inside. When they arrived team members could see headlights from the vehicle underwater about 100 feet from shore.

Witnesses confirmed the elderly driver crossed the road in front of them and went into the water. He did not surface from the vehicle and they attempted to rescue him.

At 9:20 p.m. divers entered the water and located the vehicle. Both front windows on the vehicle were down and the victim was found in the back seat, authorities said.

The NC Highway Patrol arrived on the scene and instructed the divers to assist in removing the vehicle from the water. Divers attached cables to the wheels and wreckers pulled the car to shore. The vehicle and the scene were turned over to the Highway Patrol to continue their investigation.

