Body found in submerged car off I-95 in North Carolina

SELMA, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is looking into the discovery of a submerged car with a man’s body inside off Interstate 95.

Patrol investigators said skid marks suggest the driver ran off I-95 north of Selma and his car went into water near Campground Road, WRAL reported.

Around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, divers found the car. It was pulled from the water and the man’s body was recovered.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

According to the patrol, the unidentified man was the only person in the car. There were car seats in the backseat, but the patrol said the children weren’t with the man.