Body found in NC elementary school parking lot identified as Virginia homicide suspect

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A body found in a car on the property of Eastway Elementary School has been identified by Newport News police as a Virginia homicide suspect.

Karlos Evan Andrews, 37, was found dead Friday afternoon in the elementary school parking lot at approximately 4:30 p.m., but Durham Public Schools spokesperson Chip Sudderth confirmed the body was found after school hours, didn’t impact student safety and looked to be an isolated incident.

Andrews was wanted for the murder of 49-year-old Loren Javell Ransome, Newport News police said.

They said Andrews opened fire at the Jackpot Hooka Lounge in the 15300 block of Warwick Boulevard in Newport News around 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Ransome died after being struck by gunfire.

Following Newport News’ police investigation, warrants were obtained and Andrews was wanted for first degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of firearm by felon and shooting a firearm in a public place.

At 7:49 p.m. Friday, Durham police issued a statement that said they were investigating the death. They said it didn’t appear to be suspicious.

Durham police later determined Andrews took his own life.

WAVY, Nick Sturdivant and Michael Prunka contributed to this article.