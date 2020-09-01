Boat on Lake Norman catches fire

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Emergency officials responded to a boat fire on Lake Norman Tuesday.

The fire involved a boat that was approximately 500 feet offshore near 105 Strawpocket Lane near the Mooresville portion of Lake Norman.

Denver and Cornelius Fireboats responded to the scene and everybody who was on the boat jumped off and swam to shore, Denver Fire Department said.

Emergency officials are still investigating exactly how many people were on the boat.

It is unclear at this time what type of boat this was or if anybody was treated for injuries.

The fire was contained shortly before 4 p.m. This incident remains under investigation.