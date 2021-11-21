BMW expands South Carolina footprint with new $100M logistics facility

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – BMW announced that it is expanding its Spartanburg County operations by building a new $100 million logistics center.

The facility, located on 120 acres of Freeman Farm Road, will be used to consolidate offsite warehouse operations for BMW Manufacturing and sort shipments from the plant’s suppliers.

The logistics center will be nearly one million square feet and could be expanded in the future.

The company is also building two private bridges to minimize the impact of truck traffic – one over Freeman Farm Road and another over Interstate 85 – to connect the logistics center to the BMW campus.

“They do things with the public in mind too. You know, safety first,” explained David Britt, Spartanburg County councilman. “The bridges that they are building, they are private bridges and that’s to keep traffic off the public roads.”

BMW said it has invested more than $11.4 billion in its Spartanburg County operations and has produced more than five million vehicles.

“This expansion in our logistics operation represents our continued commitment to this state, and it will prepare Plant Spartanburg for the future,” said BMW Manufacturing president and CEO Dr. Robert Engelhorn. “The new warehouse will allow us to consolidate our logistics processes as well as implement efficiency measures for a more sustainable logistics operation.”

“BMW changed Spartanburg, South Carolina, and the Upstate and the state of South Carolina forever,” said Britt.

The new logistics center and bridges are expected to be complete in mid-2022.