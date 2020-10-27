‘Bloods’ gang members sentenced to life in prison for racketeering conspiracy involving murder, other crimes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Five members of the United Blood Nation (UBN or Bloods) street gang were sentenced in Charlotte after standing trial on federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) conspiracy and other charges.

These defendants’ sentences are the culmination of a prosecution that charged 83 UBN gang members in the Western District of North Carolina with RICO conspiracy and other crimes.

U.S. District Judge Frank D. Whitney sentenced three defendants to terms of life imprisonment. A jury previously convicted those defendants, Dricko Dashon Huskey, aka Drizzy, 28, of Shelby, Renaire Roshique Lewis Jr., aka Banz, 26, of Shelby, and Jonathan Wray, aka Jon Jon/Yungin, 29, of

Lawndale, of racketeering conspiracy, finding that each defendant personally committed murder.

The jury also convicted Lewis of murder in aid of racketeering, attempted murder in aid of racketeering, attempted Hobbs Act robbery, and two counts of discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, one of which resulted in death.

“Murders, assaults, robberies, these ruthless gang members committed crime after crime with no regard for anyone not part of the UBN,” said Special Agent in Charge Robert R. Wells of the FBI’s Charlotte Field Office. “These hefty federal prison sentences are the final step to secure justice for every innocent person impacted by their violent actions.”

According to evidence presented at the October 2019 trial, Lewis and four other UBN members drove from Cleveland County to Chapel Hill in order to rob an 18-year-old of marijuana and money.

Lewis and another UBN member then shot and killed the victim and attempted to murder the victim’s friend, who survived a gunshot wound to his arm.

The evidence presented at trial also established that Wray shot and killed a member of the Crips, a rival gang, at a party with other Bloods in Shelby. Evidence at trial further proved that Huskey murdered an unarmed man during an argument by shooting the victim multiple times and continuing to shoot while the victim was on the ground.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, the UBN is a violent criminal street gang operating throughout the East Coast of the United States since it was founded as a prison gang in 1993. UBN members are often identified by their use of the color red and by common tattoos or burn marks.

The UBN has a militaristic structure, with positions of Godfather, High, Low, Five-Star to One-Star Generals, and soldiers. UBN members use distinct hand signs and written codes, which are used to identify other members and rival gang members, as well as to try to thwart law enforcement efforts against them.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX46.COM