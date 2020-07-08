Blackout Tuesday 2020 Extravaganza highlights minority-owned businesses in the Queen City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Blackout Tuesday has been a hashtag on social media platforms Tuesday but black business owners say they want the support to go beyond social media.

Studies show Black Americans spent more than $1 trillion on consumer goods in 2018 alone, and on Blackout Tuesday, Black Americans decided to spend their dollars with black businesses only.

The Blackout 2020 Extravaganza happened in Charlotte where several black vendors came together to sell their products. The message they’re pushing is to keep the same support for black businesses every day.

“We’re saying we’re coming to sit at the table. I don’t think we’re asking to sit at the table. We’re going to pull up a seat and we’re going to sit here and we’re going to have the same conversation and saying we can bring what everyone else is bringing to the table too,” said Alan Young, Creator of Blackout Tuesday Extravaganza Charlotte.

Natoya Williams is the CEO of Thee House of Chic in Charlotte. It’s a hair studio and fashion line providing a one stop shop for all things beauty.

“Despite what people believe, we are able to come together and be successful. That’s just what today’s all about and every Tuesday,” said Williams.

“In my opinion, we are some of the most creative people so the businesses that we dream of… the visions that we have go far beyond the four walls… so just being able to go out and connect. Our vision is like so broad,” she said.

Outside of the pop up shop is Duane Goodwin of the Cutting Room on University Boulevard. He says since the COVID19 pandemic, he’s served as more than just a barber to his clients.

“It’s been sometimes I’ve been in tears just listening to some of the stories.. you’re not only the barber, you’re the doctor and counselor,” said Goodwin.

With Tuesday being about supporting the black dollar, many say it’s something they’re implementing long-term.

“It is very important to support our own and to let our kids know that we can do just like any other American here. We come with big ambitions. We can do it is we all do it together,” said Beverly Harrell.

“I think this could be a good start. We haven’t been doing a good job supporting each other but I think right now with everything going on… this is the perfect time for us to support each other,” said Jamel Montgomery.