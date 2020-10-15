Black voters remain key demographic for candidates as election nears

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The importance of Black voters is front and center for candidates, and turnout is key on why they could have a major impact at the polls.

The Spectrum Center is one of the early voting sites open starting Thursday, Oct. 15. For most candidates, there is no path to victory without support from Black voters, but with that, the challenge is getting those voters out to the polls.

Andrea Betaudier is serious about voting.

“This is too important to mess around and not take seriously,” she said.

Voters are mailing in ballots in record numbers, but Betaudier says she’ll vote in-person at a ‘souls to the polls event’ organized by local Black churches and political action groups.

“There is safety in numbers if you have more than one person doing this then people will take note of it,” she said.

There’s also power in numbers. Black voters account for nearly 21 percent of all registered voters in North Carolina. Dive a little deeper and in Mecklenburg County, they make up about 31 percent.

Khalif Rhodes, the Chair of Charlotte Mecklenburg’s Black Political Caucus says the African-American community can shift an entire election–if they show up.

“Once those African American numbers go up, the overall numbers will go up and so we’re trying to say everybody get out,” Rhodes said.

He believes the Black Lives Matter movement could be the game changer for inconsistent voters.

“With the protests and the marches that have occurred based on social injustice, those are issues that folks are now directly connecting to their vote and folks are saying, ‘okay it’s not just enough to march, but now you have to go take your march to the ballot box,’” he said.

Betaudier says President Donald Trump is also to blame for some confusion, saying there were mixed messages when he talked about voting twice.

North Carolina leaders have addressed those concerns, saying you can vote safely and your vote will count.

