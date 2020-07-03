Black-owned multi-purpose creative arts space serves NoDa community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- FOX 46 is working to get results by highlighting local black-owned businesses.

From art studio, to dance hall and venue space, NoDa@28th Creative Arts Studios in Charlotte has it all.

The business is nestled in the heart of the NoDa Arts District. Owner and operator, Jermaine Nakia Lee says if you are looking for a fun, engaging space that has energy and can create synergy for whatever you are planning, then Noda@28th is the right spot.

“The space just has a fun, creative, quirky vibe,” Lee said.

Lee says there are two multi-purpose studio spaces for rent. He says the smaller room is great for exercise and art classes. The large room is popular for events such as baby showers, rehearsal dinners and fashion shows. They provide tables and chairs, even sound equipment and cameras.

Now, they also provide masks, gloves and anti-bacterial gel to keep guests safe during the pandemic.

Right now, they are taking smaller rentals, but Lee says he’s had to cancel larger special events, which are his main revenue stream, due to COVID-19. He say he is thankful that the community is looking for ways to support local, black businesses like his.

“It’s overdue and I hope it’s not just En Vogue. I hope that it’s a conviction and that it’s a movement and a consciousness that is sustainable.

